Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
19
Cartagena
2
San Javier
2
Torre Pacheco
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 129,570
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir