Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
72
San Javier
47
Torre Pacheco
38
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Los Alcazares
14
Cartagena
13
Aguilas
12
Alto Guadalentin
12
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
100 m²
€ 466,400

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir