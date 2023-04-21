UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
72
San Javier
47
Torre Pacheco
38
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Los Alcazares
14
Cartagena
13
Aguilas
12
Alto Guadalentin
12
Alhama de Murcia
8
Mazarron
4
Murcia
2
Apartment
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 239,000
For sale a new apartment in the city of Santa Rosalía, in a residential complex from the dev…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
65 m²
€ 129,900
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 275,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 239,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 258,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 242,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 206,000
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 247,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida. Composed of 24 apartme…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 216,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Composed of 24 apartments with 3 …
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 179,430
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 200,040
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 175,662
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 173,214
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath
69 m²
€ 99,900
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 179,000
We offer a new apartment with sea views in Los Alcázares. Los Alcasares Coast is located in …
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 223,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 210,000
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 137,000
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 146,000
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
€ 155,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartments top floor with sunny private solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar. L…
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 198,000
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
