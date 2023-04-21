Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
72
San Javier
47
Torre Pacheco
38
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Los Alcazares
14
Cartagena
13
Aguilas
12
Alto Guadalentin
12
46 properties total found
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 239,000
For sale a new apartment in the city of Santa Rosalía, in a residential complex from the dev…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 65 m²
€ 129,900
3 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 275,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 239,950
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa CálidaThese incredible homes are …
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 258,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² Number of floors 4
€ 242,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 206,000
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida.&nbsp; Composed of 24 apartme…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 216,000
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Composed of 24 apartments with 3 …
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 179,430
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 200,040
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 175,662
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 173,214
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
2 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bath 69 m²
€ 99,900
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 4
€ 179,000
We offer a new apartment with sea views in Los Alcázares. Los Alcasares Coast is located in …
3 room apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment
Aguilas, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 223,000
Luxury apartments overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 210,000
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
3 room apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
2 room apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 137,000
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
3 room apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 146,000
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
2 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 155,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartments top floor with sunny private solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar. L…
3 room apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
3 room apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 198,000
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…

