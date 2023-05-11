Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Puerto Real, Spain

17 properties total found
Penthouse in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse
Puerto Real, Spain
Area 88 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
1 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 180,000
Villa Villa in Puerto Real, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 227,000
1 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
1 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 183,000
3 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€ 600,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 360,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Puerto Real, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 232,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 395,000
3 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 186,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 150,000
2 room house in Puerto Real, Spain
2 room house
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 330,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€ 90,000
2 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
2 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 201,000
3 room apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 143,000
Villa 6 room villa in Puerto Real, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 750,000

