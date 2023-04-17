Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Pla de Mallorca

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 306,347
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 193,000
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 168,000
Three-bedroom apartment with spectacular views of the mountain peaks of Fenistratus, which g…
Villa 4 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
€ 589,000
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
2 room apartmentin Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 220,000
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 233,713
Guardamar del Segura is characterised by its good communication with the N-332 and the autop…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m² 5 Floor
€ 385,000
Introducing apartments by the sea in the city of Torrevieja in the Los Lokos Beach area. Tor…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 92 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 289,000
The bungalow is located in one of Spain's most beautiful and calm corners, surrounded by gol…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
203 m²
€ 1,303,852
The villas are offered in two models: model 1 with a two-story layout ( basement and first f…
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
245 m²
€ 833,859
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m² 14/17 Floor
€ 675,000
Spacious apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Ap…
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
181 m²
€ 318,383

Properties features in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir