Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Pizarra

Residential properties for sale in Pizarra, Spain

1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Pizarra, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pizarra, Spain
8 bath
€ 2,250,000
Wonderful country house with 46,000 m2 in Coin, facing the river, 30 km from Malaga and Marb…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir