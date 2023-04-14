Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Pilar de la Horadada
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 bath 235 m²
€ 415,000
3 bedrooms luxury key ready brand new detached villas, with private garden, driveway and sw…
Villa 4 room villain Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 276 m²
€ 430,000
Modern style villa in the best area of ​​Mil Palmeras, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 4 bed…
Villa 3 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
Brand new 3 beds detached villa in El Pilar . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms almost new detached v…
Villa 4 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 157 m²
€ 1,090,000
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
Villa 3 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 204 m²
€ 1,150,000
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
