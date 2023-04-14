UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Pilar de la Horadada
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
83 properties total found
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 244,000
We offer a cozy apartment in a modern residential complex.The apartment of the lower floor w…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 245,000
We offer a modern apartment in the city of Mil Palmeras.The apartment consists of two bedroo…
3 room apartment
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 1,350,000
Luxury penthouses for sale in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa 16 luxury apartments with hug…
2 room apartment
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 bath
111 m²
€ 475,000
Luxury apartments for sale in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa 16 apartments with huge terra…
3 room apartment
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 bath
163 m²
€ 749,000
Luxury apartments for sale in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa 16 luxury apartments with hug…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 319,000
Introducing the spacious bright apartments on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada. The ap…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 239,000
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 275,000
Introducing the spacious bright apartments on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada. The ap…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 219,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
Introducing the spacious bright bungalow on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada.Bungalow …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,900
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing a spacious bright apartment on the lower floor in Pilar de la Oradada. The apart…
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 409,000
Apartments in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Pilar de la Oradada. Apartments on t…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 269,000
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 315,000
We present to you an apartment in a new house in a closed complex from a developer in Pilar …
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 428,000
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 445,000
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
We present to you a new bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pilar de la …
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 224,500
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pina…
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 217,500
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pina…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 239,000
