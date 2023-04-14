Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
2 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 226,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 49 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orie…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 132 m²
€ 240,050
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build bungalows …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 134,998
2 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
90 m²
€ 272,151
The beautiful apartments are located in Calpe, Spain. In a spacious apartment with an area o…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
4 room housein Spain, Spain
4 room house
Spain, Spain
175 m²
€ 455,617
4 room housein Benidorm, Spain
4 room house
Benidorm, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 579,000
Large cozy detached house in a quiet location near the center of Benidorm. Poniente Beach is…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 bath 600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Se vende preciosa villa situada en La Nucia de 3 plantas con 8 dormitorios y 6 baños.muy bie…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Benissa, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
6 bath 540 m²
€ 1,200,000
The country house is locateded in a quiet corner and in the distance from vanity and active …
Villa 3 room villain Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
4 bath 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 631,863
The project is designed for families who love spacious and bright spaces, so the main featur…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 316,696
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
