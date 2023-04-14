UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Pilar de la Horadada
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 239,900
Fantastic Residential to enjoy the good Mediterranean climate next to the Golf courses. Bung…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 185,000
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 249,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 289,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 239,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 235,000
The Complex is located in the privileged area of the beach of Las Higuericas, in Torre de la…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 214,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 219,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 185,900
Residential Complex of 40 Bungalows located in a quiet area of Pilar de la Horadada, about a…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 245,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 189,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 224,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 185,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 229,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 241,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 211,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 179,000
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 199,000
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 249,900
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 239,900
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 194,900
Modern bungalow for sale in perfect condition in a gated residential complex with parking an…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 305,000
Introducing the spacious bright bungalow on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada.Bungalow …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
We present to you a new bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pilar de la …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 211,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 214,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The sale includes an elegant bungalow at the highest level in the city of Pilar de la Oradad…
