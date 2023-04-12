UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Penthouses
Pool Penthouses for sale in Spain
Penthouse
17 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 590,000
This wonderful flat is located in a newly built urbanization with children's playground, pad…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
459 m²
€ 2,250,000
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
3 bath
€ 750,000
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 315,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath
392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 725,000
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona. Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 850,000
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 565,000
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 745,000
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 395,000
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,150,000
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
