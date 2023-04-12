UAE
Show properties list
Spain
Spain
Penthouses
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Spain
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 410,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 750,000
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 1,200,000
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!Penthou…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
226 m²
€ 466,150
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
5 Floor
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
4 Floor
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 227,000
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
Penthouse
Altea, Spain
254 m²
€ 595,000
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 765,000
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
24 Floor
€ 1,122,000
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
459 m²
€ 2,250,000
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 279,900
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 139,900
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 119,900
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 210,000
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
