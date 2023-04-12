UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Spain
in Torrevieja
1125
in la Marina Alta
317
in Andalusia
585
in Catalonia
397
in Orihuela
478
in Benidorm
467
in l Alacanti
317
in Calp
200
in l Alfas del Pi
82
in Murcia
188
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
307
in Pilar de la Horadada
193
in Canary Islands
256
in Alicante
245
in Altea
53
in Rojales
83
in Marbella
105
in San Miguel de Salinas
104
in el Baix Vinalopo
142
in Guardamar del Segura
222
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
€ 2,450,000
Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury 3 bedroom duplex penthouse, fully furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
320 m²
€ 828,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in a new complex of modern architecture, next to Campanario gol…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath
392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
175 m²
€ 598,000
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 745,000
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 395,000
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map