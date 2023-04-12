Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Spain

17 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 2,450,000
Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury 3 bedroom duplex penthouse, fully furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 320 m²
€ 828,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in a new complex of modern architecture, next to Campanario gol…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 147,000
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
4 bath 392 000 m²
€ 695,000
Unique, spectacular, top quality duplex penthouse next to the beautiful golf course of Calan…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 196 m²
€ 743,000
Beautiful, spacious and light, duplex corner penthouse. South facing with lovely sea, mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 175 m²
€ 598,000
Spacious duplex penthouse. South facing with views to La Quinta golf, the sea and the mounta…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 745,000
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 128 m²
€ 395,000
Nicely presented duplex penthouse walking distance to Puerto Banus. South to east facing, pr…

