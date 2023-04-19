Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Paterna
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Paterna, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain La canada, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
La canada, Spain
5 bath 445 m²
€ 890,000
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir