Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Palafrugell

Residential properties for sale in Palafrugell, Spain

4 properties total found
4 room housein Palafrugell, Spain
4 room house
Palafrugell, Spain
3 bath
€ 385,000
For sale a new townhouse in a quiet and peaceful Calonge. An excellent house with new furnit…
Villa 5 room villain Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath 606 m²
€ 1,060,500
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
4 room housein Palafrugell, Spain
4 room house
Palafrugell, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 465,000
Project of 2 houses already under construction in Sant Antoni de Calonge, in a very quiet re…
5 room housein Palafrugell, Spain
5 room house
Palafrugell, Spain
443 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
