Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
61 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,290,000
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 477 m²
€ 1,995,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 990,000
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
Villa 6 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 245 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 3 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 375,000
3 beds detached Villa in LOS DOLSES LA ZENIA.  MODERN HOUSE IN LOS DOLSES (LA ZENIA) The ne…
Villa 3 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 135 m²
€ 350,000
3 beds detached villa with private pool in Villamartin. Large semidetached villa with 3 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 124 m²
€ 268,900
3 beds detached villa near Villamartin. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms detached villa with large g…
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
3 bath 158 m²
€ 469,000
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
Villa 2 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
€ 119,900
2 beds semidetached villa with private garden & solarium in Playa Flamenca . 2 bedrooms & 1 …
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 249,000
3 beds brand new detached villas with garden & pool in Villamartin. Brand new detached villa…
Villa 3 room villa in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 225,000
3 beds brand new semidetached villas in Villamartin. Brand new semidetached villas with 3 be…
Villa 3 room villa in Laguna Green, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Laguna Green, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 269,900
Townhouses for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca 2 or 3 bedroom homes built on one floor, locat…
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 106 m²
€ 281,000
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Detached villas with private garden and sunny solari…
Villa 5 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath 345 m²
€ 393,151
5 bedrooms luxury villa near Villamartin. Luxury villa on one floor, built on a 300 m2 plot …
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 425,000
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Luxury villa a few meters from the beach in Torre de…
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury detached villas in Dehesa de Campoamor . If you have ever dreamt about your ideal hou…
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 850,000
Detached Villa in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Spectacular villa in La Zenia. It is a villa wit…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir