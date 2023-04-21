UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
Villa
Clear all
61 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
336 m²
€ 1,290,000
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
477 m²
€ 1,995,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
250 m²
€ 990,000
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
Villa 6 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
245 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 375,000
3 beds detached Villa in LOS DOLSES LA ZENIA. MODERN HOUSE IN LOS DOLSES (LA ZENIA) The ne…
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
135 m²
€ 350,000
3 beds detached villa with private pool in Villamartin. Large semidetached villa with 3 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
124 m²
€ 268,900
3 beds detached villa near Villamartin. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms detached villa with large g…
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
3 bath
158 m²
€ 469,000
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
Villa 2 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
€ 119,900
2 beds semidetached villa with private garden & solarium in Playa Flamenca . 2 bedrooms & 1 …
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 249,000
3 beds brand new detached villas with garden & pool in Villamartin. Brand new detached villa…
Villa 3 room villa
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 225,000
3 beds brand new semidetached villas in Villamartin. Brand new semidetached villas with 3 be…
Villa 3 room villa
Laguna Green, Spain
2 bath
76 m²
€ 269,900
Townhouses for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca 2 or 3 bedroom homes built on one floor, locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
106 m²
€ 281,000
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Detached villas with private garden and sunny solari…
Villa 5 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath
345 m²
€ 393,151
5 bedrooms luxury villa near Villamartin. Luxury villa on one floor, built on a 300 m2 plot …
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
€ 425,000
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Luxury villa a few meters from the beach in Torre de…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
170 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury detached villas in Dehesa de Campoamor . If you have ever dreamt about your ideal hou…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
380 m²
€ 850,000
Detached Villa in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Spectacular villa in La Zenia. It is a villa wit…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map