UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 344,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 359,900
The new penthouse in the city of Torre de la Horadada. The penthouse is located in a large c…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 249,900
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 165,000
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 302,900
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 230,000
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 149,900
3 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in Playa Flamenca . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 159,900
2 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in La Zenia . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse overl…
3 room townhouse
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 125,000
BEFORE: 135.000€ - NOW: 125.000€rnrnBeautiful townhouse in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa. T…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map