  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 344,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 359,900
The new penthouse in the city of Torre de la Horadada. The penthouse is located in a large c…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 249,900
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
3 room townhouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 165,000
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 104 m²
€ 302,900
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 230,000
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 149,900
3 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in Playa Flamenca . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 159,900
2 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in La Zenia . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse overl…
3 room townhouse in Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 125,000
BEFORE: 135.000€ - NOW: 125.000€rnrnBeautiful townhouse in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa. T…
