Pool Residential properties for sale in Orihuela, Spain

17 properties total found
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
81 m²
€ 390,000
5 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
430 m²
€ 880,000
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
247 m²
€ 435,000
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
247 m²
€ 435,000
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
104 m²
€ 359,000
5 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
256 m²
€ 1,040,000
9 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
550 m²
€ 950,000
9 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
550 m²
€ 950,000
5 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
256 m²
€ 1,040,000
5 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
430 m²
€ 880,000
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 399,990
4 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
250 m²
€ 500,000
4 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
250 m²
€ 500,000
3 room house in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 780,000
3 room house in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms
€ 298,000
Fantastic modern villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is in a very quiet neig…
4 room house in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa - Blanca, Spain . This villa is in a very quiet neighborh…
3 room house in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms
€ 275,000
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is located in a very quiet ar…
