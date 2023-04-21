Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

310 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 469,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 229,900
Bungalow 5 rooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
We offer you a bungalow in the beautiful and calm area of Playa Flamenca with four bedrooms,…
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Introducing the bright spacious villa in Torre de la Oradada, just 400 meters from the sea. …
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 234,500
We offer an apartment in excellent condition in the city of Pilar de la Orodada.Apartment wi…
2 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Introducing the spacious penthouse located in Oriuela Costa, just 2 km from Playa Flamenca B…
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 127,000
On sale is a modern apartment on the ground floor, located in a closed complex of La Ciñueli…
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
3 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
3 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
1 bath 91 m²
€ 115,000
Spacious apartment, in the corner, lateral view of the sea, two steps from the Paseo Marítim…
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 388,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of Torre de la Oradada. It is part of the cl…
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 326 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Introducing the luxury villa in a residential complex of selected luxury villas in Dees de C…
9 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms 11 bath 470 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
3 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,500
Introducing the new chalet in a closed residential complex for twelve houses in the city of …
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 488,000
On sale is a new villa at the construction stage in the city of Mil Palmeras. The villa is l…
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 340,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 355,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 room apartment
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 133 m² 2 Floor
€ 345,000
Introducing the apartment in a closed urbanization with a swimming pool in the city of Torre…
4 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
4 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
2 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 210,000
Introducing a comfortable apartment in the city of Torrevieja in the area of Punta Prima in …
3 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 289,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the low…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 259,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the sec…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 262,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 350,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela is located i…
3 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
Modern villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is distributed on two floors…
2 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
2 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
