Seaview Houses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

Bungalow 5 rooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
We offer you a bungalow in the beautiful and calm area of Playa Flamenca with four bedrooms,…
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Introducing the bright spacious villa in Torre de la Oradada, just 400 meters from the sea. …
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 388,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of Torre de la Oradada. It is part of the cl…
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 326 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Introducing the luxury villa in a residential complex of selected luxury villas in Dees de C…
9 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms 11 bath 470 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
3 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,500
Introducing the new chalet in a closed residential complex for twelve houses in the city of …
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 488,000
On sale is a new villa at the construction stage in the city of Mil Palmeras. The villa is l…
4 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
4 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
3 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
Modern villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is distributed on two floors…
2 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
2 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
3 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
7 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
4 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
3 room house in La Zenia, Spain
3 room house
La Zenia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 118 m² Number of floors 3
€ 475,000
4 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
4 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 217 m² Number of floors 2
€ 832,000
3 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,115,000
3 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
3 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
3 room house in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
3 room house in Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m² Number of floors 4
€ 560,000
We offer a house of four levels with a total area of 206 sq.m.On the lower floor there is a …
6 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
6 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Villa on the first line of the sea in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. This …
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 333 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Introducing the stunning spacious villa in Orihuela 100 meters from the sea.The villa is loc…
Villa 3 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
3 room house in Entre Naranjos, Spain
3 room house
Entre Naranjos, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
Introducing the modern villa in Orihuela in the residential complex Vistabella Golf. The vil…
3 room house in Entre Naranjos, Spain
3 room house
Entre Naranjos, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing you a new villa in Oriuela in a closed-type urbanization Vistabella Golf. Villa …
