Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
160 properties total found
Bungalow 5 rooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
We offer you a bungalow in the beautiful and calm area of Playa Flamenca with four bedrooms,…
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Introducing the bright spacious villa in Torre de la Oradada, just 400 meters from the sea. …
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 388,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of Torre de la Oradada. It is part of the cl…
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
326 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Introducing the luxury villa in a residential complex of selected luxury villas in Dees de C…
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms
11 bath
470 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 326,500
Introducing the new chalet in a closed residential complex for twelve houses in the city of …
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 488,000
On sale is a new villa at the construction stage in the city of Mil Palmeras. The villa is l…
4 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
211 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
Modern villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is distributed on two floors…
2 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
7 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
3 room house
La Zenia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
118 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 475,000
4 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 832,000
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,115,000
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
314 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
3 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
186 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 310,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 560,000
We offer a house of four levels with a total area of 206 sq.m.On the lower floor there is a …
6 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Villa on the first line of the sea in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. This …
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
333 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Introducing the stunning spacious villa in Orihuela 100 meters from the sea.The villa is loc…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
3 room house
Entre Naranjos, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 415,000
Introducing the modern villa in Orihuela in the residential complex Vistabella Golf. The vil…
3 room house
Entre Naranjos, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing you a new villa in Oriuela in a closed-type urbanization Vistabella Golf. Villa …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
