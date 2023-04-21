Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

13 properties total found
Bungalow 5 rooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
We offer you a bungalow in the beautiful and calm area of Playa Flamenca with four bedrooms,…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 289,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,900
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 269,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 289,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,900
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 140,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in La Zenia, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,000
A modern bungalow in elite urbanization in the Oriuela Costa area. This is a picturesque res…
