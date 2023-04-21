Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

150 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 469,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 229,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 234,500
We offer an apartment in excellent condition in the city of Pilar de la Orodada.Apartment wi…
2 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Introducing the spacious penthouse located in Oriuela Costa, just 2 km from Playa Flamenca B…
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 127,000
On sale is a modern apartment on the ground floor, located in a closed complex of La Ciñueli…
3 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
3 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
1 bath 91 m²
€ 115,000
Spacious apartment, in the corner, lateral view of the sea, two steps from the Paseo Marítim…
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 340,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 355,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 room apartment
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 133 m² 2 Floor
€ 345,000
Introducing the apartment in a closed urbanization with a swimming pool in the city of Torre…
2 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 210,000
Introducing a comfortable apartment in the city of Torrevieja in the area of Punta Prima in …
3 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 289,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the low…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 259,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 218,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the sec…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 262,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 350,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela is located i…
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 172,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 167,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 192,000
1 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
1 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 145,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 152,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 2 Floor
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 399,900
New residential in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante We are delighted to finally …
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 289,590
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
3 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 342,590
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
2 room apartment in Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 441,180
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
