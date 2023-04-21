UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 469,900
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 299,900
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 229,900
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,500
We offer an apartment in excellent condition in the city of Pilar de la Orodada.Apartment wi…
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Introducing the spacious penthouse located in Oriuela Costa, just 2 km from Playa Flamenca B…
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 127,000
On sale is a modern apartment on the ground floor, located in a closed complex of La Ciñueli…
3 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
€ 115,000
Spacious apartment, in the corner, lateral view of the sea, two steps from the Paseo Marítim…
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 340,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 355,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
133 m²
2 Floor
€ 345,000
Introducing the apartment in a closed urbanization with a swimming pool in the city of Torre…
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 210,000
Introducing a comfortable apartment in the city of Torrevieja in the area of Punta Prima in …
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 289,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the low…
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 259,000
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 218,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Apartment on the sec…
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 262,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela – is a parad…
2 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 350,900
Introducing modern apartments in the new residential complex in Oriuela.Oriuela is located i…
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
112 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 172,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 167,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 176,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 192,000
1 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 145,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
112 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 152,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
2 Floor
€ 185,000
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 399,900
New residential in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante We are delighted to finally …
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 289,590
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
3 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 342,590
Apartments in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 441,180
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca 24 homes with wonderful common areas, a green and…
