Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Oriental
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Oriental, Spain

Abanilla
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Abanilla, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 254,000
Country House in Abanilla. Finca-style detached villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms in a 2.500 sq.m.…

Properties features in Oriental, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir