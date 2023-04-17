Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Oliva
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Oliva, Spain

Villa 2 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Oliva, Spain
1 bath 282 m²
€ 165,000
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
Villa 3 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
