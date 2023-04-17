Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia
  5. Oliva

Residential properties for sale in Oliva, Spain

14 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Oliva, Spain
1 bath 282 m²
€ 165,000
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 350,900
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaMuch more than a house by the sea. Two or three b…
Villa 3 room villain Oliva, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 522,000
Townhouses in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa BlancaA residential complex consisting of 10 two-storey…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 825,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 715,000
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 362,725
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
4 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
4 bath 280 m²
€ 1,906,187
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 444,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 298,000
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 158 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 322,838
Excellent residential complex in the prestigious area of Deniy.There is this urbanization a …
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 272 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 461,044
The excellent housing estate in the prestigious district of the city of Deniya. Is this ur…
2 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 158 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 343,313
Excellent residential complex in the prestigious area of Deniy.There is this urbanization a …
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 214 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 461,044
The excellent housing estate in the prestigious district of the city of Deniya. Is this ur…
3 room apartmentin Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 199 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 399,619
The excellent housing estate in the prestigious district of the city of Deniya. Is this ur…
