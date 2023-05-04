Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Ojen

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ojen, Spain

3 properties total found
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 1,295,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 635 m²
€ 2,895,000
3 room apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 room apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
€ 990,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir