Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Novelda
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Novelda, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 310,000
2 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
88 m²
€ 310,000
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir