Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Novelda

Residential properties for sale in Novelda, Spain

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 3 room villain Novelda, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 209 m²
€ 393,000
Villa 2 room villain Novelda, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 194 m²
€ 355,000
2 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
88 m²
€ 310,000
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
4 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
4 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,190,000
BRAND NEW VILLA IN THE GOLF RESORT FONT DEL LLOP !!!~ ~ This dream villa, located in the mag…
6 room housein Novelda, Spain
6 room house
Novelda, Spain
7 bath 2 500 m²
€ 6,000,000
The offer which it is difficult to refuse! the Magnificent barton and constructed in the 15…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir