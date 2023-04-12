Residential properties for sale in Spain

UAE
1 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 154,000
ARIZA BUILDING is a development consisting of 10 homes, with large windows that favor theent…
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona.
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 231,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
76 m²
3 Floor
€ 190,000
Apartment
Barcelones, Spain
€ 600
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
336 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 790,000
For sale brand new villa on the first line - Albufereta For sale, fabulous brand new vill…
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 252,800
APARTMENT IN GATED URBANIZATION IN TORREVIEJA JUST 700M FROM THE BEACH Apartment has 2 bedr…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
€ 260,200
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 344,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
4 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
112 m²
€ 366,500
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 373,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 322,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 305,500
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
€ 241,700
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclusiv…
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 276,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY. . Magnificent new Build residential of 60 apartment…
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
€ 280,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY. . Magnificent new Build residential of 60 apartments …
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 212,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY. . Magnificent new Build residential of 60 apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 294,002
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 299,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 278,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 198,290
Apartment in Los Alcázares with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, fi…
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 392,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
76 m²
€ 380,000
HOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS ON PONIENTE BEACH IN BENIDORM! Homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 301,885
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 302,500
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 478,250
Ground floor apartment in a private residential, located in Guardamar del Segura, just 2 min…
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 247,000
Ground floor apartment with garden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in residential with commu…
