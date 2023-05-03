Houses for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
27 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
480 m²
€ 890,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which …
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
A residential complex consisting of separate villas located in the urbanization of La Kotove…
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 399,900
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house in Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 192 m²
€ 400,000
For sale bungalow in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 192.00 m2, a plot of 5…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath 257 m²
€ 375,000
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 380,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alica…
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 268 m²
€ 395,000
Semi-detached villa for sale in Almajada, Muchamiel. This beautiful semi-detached house is …
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath 530 m²
€ 1,000,000
House for sale in Mutxamel in the Bonalba-Cotoveta area. The total area of 530.00 m2, the pl…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath 113 m² 1 Floor
€ 559,900
Villa 6 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 450,000
Individual villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Muchamiel, Alicante, Costa BlancaSpectacular 6 be…
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5 bath 286 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath 193 m²
€ 365,000
On sale, the house, which is located on a plot of 1200 meters, even square in shape, is perf…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
€ 231,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
€ 295,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 525,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 425,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
13 bath 900 m²
€ 1,695,000
"Torre Rey Jaume I" (Fortress of the King Jaime I) is presented to your attention is a pecu…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath 520 m²
€ 580,000
The great real estate is locateded in 10 minutes walk from the beach San Juan in the city of…
