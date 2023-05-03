UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Mutxamel
Residential properties for sale in Mutxamel, Spain
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
480 m²
€ 890,000
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which …
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 425,000
A residential complex consisting of separate villas located in the urbanization of La Kotove…
3 room apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
1 bath
114 m²
4 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 399,900
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
192 m²
€ 400,000
For sale bungalow in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 192.00 m2, a plot of 5…
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath
257 m²
€ 375,000
An independent villa of 250 meters in the exclusive urbanization of La Blanca, in the munic…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Development of independent new construction villas, with private pool and modern finishes.~~…
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 380,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alica…
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
268 m²
€ 395,000
Semi-detached villa for sale in Almajada, Muchamiel. This beautiful semi-detached house is …
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alicante. Magnificent villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Alican…
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath
530 m²
€ 1,000,000
House for sale in Mutxamel in the Bonalba-Cotoveta area. The total area of 530.00 m2, the pl…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
1 Floor
€ 559,900
Villa 6 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 450,000
Individual villa for sale in Bonalba Golf, Muchamiel, Alicante, Costa BlancaSpectacular 6 be…
3 room apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
1 bath
115 m²
2 Floor
€ 155,000
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
5 bath
286 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
2 bath
193 m²
€ 365,000
On sale, the house, which is located on a plot of 1200 meters, even square in shape, is perf…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
€ 231,000
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
€ 295,000
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 525,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 495,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 425,000
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
13 bath
900 m²
€ 1,695,000
"Torre Rey Jaume I" (Fortress of the King Jaime I) is presented to your attention is a pecu…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath
520 m²
€ 580,000
The great real estate is locateded in 10 minutes walk from the beach San Juan in the city of…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map