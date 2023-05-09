Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Murcia, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
50 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€ 290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 241,000
Villa 2 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
€ 1,413,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
€ 781,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 665,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
€ 627,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 215,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 235,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 627,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
€ 781,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 195 m²
€ 665,500
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
€ 1,413,500
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 627,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 235,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
€ 781,000
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
€ 1,413,500
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 195 m²
€ 665,500
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 627,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 235,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
€ 781,000
Villa 5 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
€ 1,413,500
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 195 m²
€ 665,500
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
€ 525,800
Villa 2 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 319,550
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
€ 536,250
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
€ 401,500
Villa 6 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 369 m²
€ 919,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
€ 544,000

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir