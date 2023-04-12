UAE
Show properties list
Spain
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Spain
259 properties total found
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
53 m²
€ 149,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this beautiful fully furnished apartment in Puerto de Santiago…
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath
250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
