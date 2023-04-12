Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Spain

apartments
7390
houses
9942
259 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
1 room apartmentin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 149,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this beautiful fully furnished apartment in Puerto de Santiago…
5 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
3 room apartmentin Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
5 room housein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room housein Xixona Jijona, Spain
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath 250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …

Regions with properties for sale

in Rojales
in Marbella
in San Miguel de Salinas
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Guardamar del Segura
in Xabia Javea
in Estepona
in Lower Empordà
in Denia
in Extremadura
in Teulada
in Almoradi
in Santa Pola
in Benissa
in Castell-Platja d Aro
in San Pedro del Pinatar
in Adeje
in San Javier
in Arona
in Sant Joan d Alacant

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir