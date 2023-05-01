Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Moianes
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Moianes, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 bath 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with magnificent sea views on the Costa Brava in Spain: 750 sq.m.…

Properties features in Moianes, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir