  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Moianes

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Moianes, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 58,338
Near Carrefour in Torrevieja - Ground floor apartment by the pool. Ground floor apartment wi…
1 room apartment in La Zenia, Spain
1 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 109,201
2 beds apartment with views in Villamartin . Spacious 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms apartment in …
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 89 m²
€ 216,029
DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE NEW BUILT IN LOS BALCONES!~ ~ 3-bedroom duplex townhouse, located in the Lo…
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 3/32 Floor
€ 457,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
Villa Villa in Vidreres, Spain
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,258,221
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
3 room house in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m² Number of floors 3
€ 614,000
Introducing you a new modern luxury villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. A villa with a…
Villa 3 room villa in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 164 m²
€ 360,000
Semi-detached in the municipality of El Vergel, Alicante They have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
House in Campllong, Spain
House
Campllong, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 6,052,031
1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 169,544
Apartment in Finestrat. Cozy apartments in Finestrat with sunny terrace. Located in a quiet …
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 149,396
For sale apartment in Calpe in the Playa area, located on the 6th floor. The total area of 0…
Villa 3 room villa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath 106 m²
€ 328,192
5 room house in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
273 m²
€ 950,000
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …

