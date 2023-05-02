UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Moianes, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
55 m²
€ 58,338
Near Carrefour in Torrevieja - Ground floor apartment by the pool. Ground floor apartment wi…
1 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 109,201
2 beds apartment with views in Villamartin . Spacious 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms apartment in …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
89 m²
€ 216,029
DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE NEW BUILT IN LOS BALCONES!~ ~ 3-bedroom duplex townhouse, located in the Lo…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
3/32 Floor
€ 457,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,258,221
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 614,000
Introducing you a new modern luxury villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. A villa with a…
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
164 m²
€ 360,000
Semi-detached in the municipality of El Vergel, Alicante They have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
House
Campllong, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 6,052,031
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 169,544
Apartment in Finestrat. Cozy apartments in Finestrat with sunny terrace. Located in a quiet …
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
6 Floor
€ 149,396
For sale apartment in Calpe in the Playa area, located on the 6th floor. The total area of 0…
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath
106 m²
€ 328,192
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
273 m²
€ 950,000
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
