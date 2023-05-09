Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Maresme
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Maresme, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
€ 670,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 635 m²
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 532 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 418 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 6 room villa in Alella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
€ 850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir