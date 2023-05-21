Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Maresme
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Maresme, Spain

Arenys de Mar
3
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

villas

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go