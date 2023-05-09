Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Maresme

Residential properties for sale in Maresme, Spain

13 properties total found
4 room house in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
€ 670,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 635 m²
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 532 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 418 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 5 room villa in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 6 room villa in Alella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
€ 850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
9 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
9 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 622 m²
€ 990,000

