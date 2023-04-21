Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella

Pool Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
7
27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 325,000
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 680,000
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,590,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 122 m²
€ 6,550,000
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Villa for sale and rental in Nueva Andalucia, with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and characteristi…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 218 m²
€ 1,350,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedroom…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 4,400,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a characteristic pool ( Private…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
5 room house in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 room house
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 Number of rooms 730 m²
€ 2,345,000
Villa for sale and rent in San Pedro de Alcantara, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, t…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 434 m²
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 385 m²
€ 2,000,000
Twin room for sale in Meisho Hills, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the …
4 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 6 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
Bungalow in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 524,000
9 room house in Marbella, Spain
9 room house
Marbella, Spain
9 Number of rooms
€ 500,000
For sale a cozy house with swimming pool in Spain, Costa Blanca The house has air conditio…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir