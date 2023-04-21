UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Marbella
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marbella, Spain
San Pedro de Alcantara
7
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,590,000
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 122 m²
€ 6,550,000
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
434 m²
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms
385 m²
€ 2,000,000
Twin room for sale in Meisho Hills, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,700,000
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 1,395,000
Luxurious fully refurbished apartment frontline in Puerto Banus, with a build area of 167 m2…
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Investment in spectacular 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalpin Banus, Marbella - Puerto…
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 524,000
Properties features in Marbella, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map