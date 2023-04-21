Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
7
21 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,590,000
3 room apartment with golf view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 122 m²
€ 6,550,000
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 434 m²
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 385 m²
€ 2,000,000
Twin room for sale in Meisho Hills, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,700,000
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,395,000
Luxurious fully refurbished apartment frontline in Puerto Banus, with a build area of 167 m2…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Investment in spectacular 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalpin Banus, Marbella - Puerto…
Bungalow in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 524,000

