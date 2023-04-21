Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
7
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 325,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 183 m²
€ 670,000
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
5 room house in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 room house
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 Number of rooms 730 m²
€ 2,345,000
Villa for sale and rent in San Pedro de Alcantara, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, t…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 3,995,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom, the building was built in 2005 and c…
4 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 6 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath 603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …

