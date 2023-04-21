UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Marbella
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marbella, Spain
San Pedro de Alcantara
4
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 bath
250 m²
€ 1,950,000
For sale this brand new villa, with modern architecture, close to the beach and Puerto Banus…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
183 m²
€ 670,000
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
5 room house
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5 Number of rooms
730 m²
€ 2,345,000
Villa for sale and rent in San Pedro de Alcantara, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, t…
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
615 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
463 m²
€ 2,500,000
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 3,995,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom, the building was built in 2005 and c…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath
607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6 bath
603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
Search using the map