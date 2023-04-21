Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Marbella, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go