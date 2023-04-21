Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 325,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 218 m²
€ 1,350,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 3 bedroom…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
4 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 979,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go