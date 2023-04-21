Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 699,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Altos de los Monteros, Marbella East, with 2 be…
3 room apartment with golf view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 333 m²
€ 2,700,000
Apartment for sale in Marbella, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets and char…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 416 m²
€ 1,475,000
For sale excellent duplex penthouse recently refurbished, with spectacular views to the Medi…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,395,000
Luxurious fully refurbished apartment frontline in Puerto Banus, with a build area of 167 m2…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Investment in spectacular 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalpin Banus, Marbella - Puerto…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go