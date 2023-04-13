UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Malaga, Spain
Marbella
56
Estepona
37
San Pedro de Alcantara
3
Pizarra
1
Velez-Malaga
1
Villa
Clear all
106 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath
293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath
635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,700,000
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
Villa 9 room villa
Estepona, Spain
16 bath
€ 9,500,000
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
146 m²
€ 1,466,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
146 m²
€ 1,486,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
368 m²
€ 1,375,000
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
Villa 6 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,700,000
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
205 m²
€ 2,395,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del Sol. Its beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartmen…
Villa Villa
Estepona, Spain
225 m²
€ 1,225,000
New Development: Prices from € 1,225,000 to € 1,225,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
360 m²
€ 1,950,000
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 1,950,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
332 m²
€ 1,500,000
New Development: Prices from € 1,500,000 to € 1,500,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
1 410 m²
€ 6,995,000
New Development: Prices from € 6,995,000 to € 6,995,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa
Estepona, Spain
190 m²
€ 1,070,000
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Malaga, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map