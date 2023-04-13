UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Malaga, Spain
Marbella
11
Estepona
7
Fuengirola
2
Townhouse
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
157 m²
€ 382,500
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
281 m²
€ 1,285,000
Modern townhouse with 4 bedrooms, includes four levels: ground floor, first, second and sola…
3 room townhouse
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 350,000
Amazing townhouse for sale on the first line of golf in a closed and quite luxury …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath
287 m²
€ 659,000
Duplex with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, which boasts several terraces with a total a…
3 room townhouse
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
315 m²
€ 584,000
Only 2 units left !!! A unique boutique complex consisting of only 6 houses. 50 meters from …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
349 m²
€ 650,000
An exclusive luxury townhouse is located in one of the best urbanizations in Alta Guadalmina…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
182 m²
€ 725,000
This complex is located in the heart of Hardinan, so its residents can reach all the facilit…
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 1,200,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 595,000
La Valvega de La Cala - is an exclusive, modern project of 48 stylish and luxurious townhous…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 485,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
198 m²
€ 650,000
THE CITY HOUSE IN MARBEL'S GOLD MILLION A sophisticated, completely renovated tenement house…
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
173 m²
€ 399,950
URB. LOS JARALILLOS VILLAS DEL SUR, LA ALKERIA, BENAHAVES Very beautifully located, spacious…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 486,000
8 SUNROGEN TAUNHAUS From 486,000 € Spacious townhouses. Area of 176 m ² to 245 m ² on 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
255 m²
€ 800,000
Prices from 800,000 euros The completion of construction in March 2021. 9 separate single-fa…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 255,000
Beautiful fully renovated townhouse in urbanization. Bahia Azul. The beach complex consists …
3 room townhouse
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 420,000
50 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with the possibility of a solarium and a basement. P…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 425,000
Beautiful exclusive tenement house in Los Naranjos De Marbella A very large 5-bedroom tenem…
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
142 m²
€ 349,000
TAUNHAUS IN TRUTH WITH A FOOORABLE VID. Fantastic property of 142 m², divided into 2 floors…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 229,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
350 m²
€ 850,000
TAUNHAUS IN THE GOLD OF MILES, MARBEL This exclusive property with cutting-edge amenities, a…
3 room townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
434 m²
€ 585,000
Townhouses from € 585,000 to € 795,000! This exclusive project consists of 40 3 -x and 4 -r…
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 375,000
The true meaning of love - every morning discover the beauty that opens from your home in Al…
3 room townhouse
Manilva, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
188 m²
€ 400,000
Golden View I is the first phase of a fabulous housing estate. It consists of 33 townhouses …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
403 m²
€ 1,995,000
A stunning corner townhouse on the south side, located in one of the most luxurious closed v…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
290 m²
€ 590,000
Located in Altos de Puente Romano in a closed safe urbanization. Spacious townhouse with so…
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
331 m²
€ 695,000
Latest 3 Ready Townhouses in New Andalusia A modern, new residential complex of mansions in…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Malaga, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map