85 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villain Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
4 room housein Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private …
5 room housein Mijas, Spain
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
3 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 499,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
Villa 5 room villain Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath 658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room housein Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 680,000
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,590,000
3 room housein Mijas, Spain
3 room house
Mijas, Spain
144 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…

