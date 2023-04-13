UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Malaga, Spain
272 properties total found
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 424,750
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
290 m²
€ 1,319,000
For sale this new promotion of luxurious modern apartments, in a quiet residential area, in …
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 890,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Search using the map