  3. Spain
  4. Andalusia
  5. Malaga
  6. Mansions

Lakefront Mansions for sale in Malaga, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
APARTMENT IN THE MAR MENOR~ ~ Apartment located 2 minutes walk from the beach and the Mar Me…
€ 150,084
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
On sale is a duplex located in Castle Harbor.Duplex consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, li…
€ 189,000
Villa 4 room villa in Spain, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
A beautiful house on the first line of the sea is located in one of the best districts of Ll…
€ 1,996,270
3 room apartment in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Large apartment for sale in the New Campanar area, Valencia: 118 useful meters out of 141 me…
€ 332,926
3 room apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
2 & 3 beds luxury apartment near the beach in Guardamar . 2 & 3 bedrooms luxury apartments a…
€ 240,183
9 room house in Marbella, Spain
9 room house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
For sale a cozy house with swimming pool in Spain, Costa Blanca The house has air conditio…
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
€ 257,933
4 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€ 1,950,000
3 room house in Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 469 m²
€ 2,000,317
Villa 5 room villa in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 371 m²
Is one of the most spectacular villas located on Ciudad Quesada. It has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathr…
€ 946,510
Villa 4 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Floor 1
€ 1,188,384
3 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€ 975,000

